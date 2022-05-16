Karl-Anthony Towns passes on surgery; named Social Justice Champion Finalist

One of the highlights of the postseason was the Minnesota Timberwolves-Memphis Grizzlies series. It was a thrilling several games that were played at a high pace and with great skill.

While Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been the Timberwolves' best player for several seasons, didn’t miss a game, he likely was playing through some pain, as he’s reportedly received injections, passing on surgery as another option.

Per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, KAT underwent stem cell treatment to help aid his recovery on various fronts. “It was platelet-rich plasma injections on knee, wrist, ankle and finger injuries,” Shelburne tweeted.

The star center averaged 24.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season.

Even more fitting and likely more important than the numerous awards he has been honored with throughout his days in the league, KAT was also recently named a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Finalist.

“Equity across all spheres – health, social and civic is central to me as a person and as a player in this league. I join inspiring company in my fellow finalists and will continue to be an active participant in the advancement of social justice,” KAT said via NBA.com after hearing of the news.

This is a huge honor for the 26-year-old star, and one which he’ll treasure for quite some time.

