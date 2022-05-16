Monday Headlines: UK Softball in the NCAA Tournament

Your Kentucky Wildcats softball team has punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky finished their season with a choppy 6-7 record and a first-round loss in the SEC Tournament to Florida, leading to a missed opportunity of hosting the regional round in Lexington.

Instead, Kentucky will travel to Blacksburg, Virginia along with Miami (Ohio) and St. Francis (Pennsylvania) where Virginia Tech will play host for the opening round.

Led by veteran head coach Rachel Lawson, the Lady Wildcats have made the NCAA Tournament each of the past 13 seasons (2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19) dating back to 2009. Kentucky has advanced to the Super Regional in eight of those postseasons and fallen short of the Women’s College World Series.

.@UKsoftball's results in the NCAA Tournament Regional round when they do not host:



- 2009: 2-2 record



- 2010: 1-2 record



- 2011: 3-0 record (advanced to Super Regionals)



- 2012: 1-2 record



- 2015: 3-0 record (advanced to Super Regionals) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) May 15, 2022

Kentucky’s overall record is 7-6 when they don’t host the regional round of the tournament. Their first game of this year’s tournament is scheduled for 4:30 pm ET on Friday.

