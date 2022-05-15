Sunday Headlines: Kentucky Tennis into the Elite Eight

It’s already been a special season for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s tennis team, and that continued Saturday.

With a spot in the Elite Eight on the line, 8-seeded Kentucky took down 9-seeded Wake Forest in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional Round at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex by a 4-2 result. The Wildcats concluded their season at the Boone Complex with a 14-2 home record.

Kentucky is in the NCAA Quarterfinals for the fifth time in program history and will take on top-seeded TCU on Thursday in Champaign, Illinois. UK will be seeking its first semifinal appearance in school history.

Time to make history.

ANOTHER STICKER‼️ @UKMensTennis advance to the Elite 8 of the #NCAATennis Tournament for the first time since 2011!!



Millen Hurrion clinches the match, sending #Kentucky to NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals for the fifth time in program history! #BBN pic.twitter.com/a6sv8RGvaX — Josh Berrian (@_joshonair) May 14, 2022

Kentucky Defeats Wake Forest, Makes First Elite Eight Since 2011

Despite being down 1-0, the Wildcats were not phased, as they went on to start singles play in commanding fashion, winning five of six first sets.

Boyle County edge rusher Tommy Ziesmer commits to Kentucky

Ziesmer is the fourth in-state commitment, second-highest rated commitment, and sixth overall in UK’s 2023 class, which currently ranks No. 32 nationally by the industry average 247 Sports Composite.

Daniel Harris IV Extends Hit Streak to 10 Games but UK loses series to South Carolina

Kentucky was shut out for just the fifth time in 314 games as it couldn’t muster any offense in a 7-0 series-clinching win by South Carolina. The Wildcats have four conference games remaining as it will look to salvage the final game of its three-game set with South Carolina Sunday, with first pitch slated for 1:30 pm ET.

Welcome Home: Maddie Scherr Transfers to Kentucky

Scherr, who officially signed with the Wildcats on Saturday, will have three years of eligibility remaining with the 2022-23 season being her junior season collegiately. She played in 53 career games through two seasons at Oregon, starting 32 of those contests.

Film Room: Zion Childress

Zion Childress appeared in 24 games over two seasons with the Bobcats drawing 14 starting assignments with 135 tackles and nine pass breakups over two seasons in the Sun Belt.

Bucks-Celtics - Why Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Jayson Tatum could define the Eastern Conference

Giannis is 27. Tatum is 24. One idolized Magic and KG, the other Kobe. We are witnessing a duel between two stars who could define the NBA for a generation.

Phil Mickelson's absence from competitive golf to continue as defending champ withdraws from next week's PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson won't defend his title at next week's PGA Championship, with the PGA of America saying Friday that he has decided to withdraw.

Monty Williams is thankful for the hardships and triumphs of his NBA journey

The reigning Western Conference champion Suns failed to close out the Dallas Mavericks during a 113-86 Game 6 loss in Dallas on Thursday night, and Phoenix’s title aspirations are on the line Sunday as they face superstar Luka Doncic and the visiting Mavs in a deciding Game 7.

‘They Call Me Magic’ adds necessary context to ‘Winning Time’… and vice versa

The real Magic Johnson rests somewhere between Winning Time and They Call Me Magic. The irony here is that the existence of one makes the other more bearable – and necessary.

Best of Mavericks and Suns 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semifinal series thus far

Before the Mavs and Suns meet in Game 7, take a look at the best from their well-contested Western Conference semifinal series.

John Skipper calls Charles Barkley the only sports broadcaster people tune in to watch

Longtime ESPN chief and current Meadowlark Media exec John Skipper had high praise for Charles Barkley, comparing him to John Madden.

The tiers of the NFL's 2022 primetime and specialty games

What games are you looking forward to this season?

Power of Internet Reunites Minneapolis Woman With Refugee She’d Given $100 to, Decades Ago

Zugay never let go of the hope that she would see that generous, smiling face again, and with the power of social media, it happened.

Anonymous Donor Pays Off Student Debt for Entire 2022 College Class in Texas

Students at Wiley College graduated last week in Texas with their diplomas—and also their debts cleared by an anonymous donor.