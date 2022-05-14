Tommy Ziesmer commits to Kentucky

How about a late afternoon Yahtzee to get your Saturday night started Big Blue Nation!?

And once again, it’s an in-state prospect that has chosen to stay home and play for the Kentucky Wildcats, as Boyle County edge Tommy Ziesmer announced his commitment to Mark Stoops’ program today. He took to twitter to announce the news.

KENTUCKY!!! I’m HOME! UK FOOTBALL COMMITT pic.twitter.com/XqAtXS9Mzy — tommy ziesmer (@tommy_ziesmer) May 14, 2022

Ziesmer chose the Cats over offers from Louisville, West Virginia, Purdue, Tennessee, Virginia, Marshall, EKU, and WKU.

Ziesmer’s commitment comes hours after it was reported by Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated that he had locked in an official visit to Lexington June 10-12th, as well as planning a visit to West Virginia June 24-26th. Well he will now be visiting Lexington as a commit.

At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, the 3-star edge rusher has been seen as a young Josh Paschal around the UK program. He totaled 61 tackles in 15 games for Boyle County last season, including leading the team in sacks with 10.

With his commitment, the 2023 class sits at six commits currently, with four being from the Commonwealth including Kaden Moorman (Franklin County), Malachi Wood (Madison Central), and Ty Bryant (Frederick Douglass). The class also features Shamar Porter out of Nashville and Tanner Lemaster from Ohio.

Ziesmer is currently ranked as a 3-star prospect by the 247 Sports Composite rankings, which list him as a top-50 edge player in the country and the No. 6 recruit from Kentucky.

Another great get by Vince Marrow in the state to help bolster a position that is has been kind to the Cats in the Stoops era.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.