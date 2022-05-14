Bleav in Kentucky talks Rich Strike, Maddie Scherr and more

A fresh episode of Bleav in Kentucky with Vinny Hardy just dropped.

This week, Hardy flew solo as he discussed a busy week in the Bluegrass, highlighted by the Kentucky Derby and overnight superstar Rich Strike, who won the race after being given 80-1 odds to take home the trophy.

Among the topics Hardy covered include:

The rise of Rich Strike.

UK women’s basketball lands Oregon transfer Maddie Scherr, a former Kentucky Miss Basketball and McDonald’s All-American.

The baseball Cats take a series from No. 1 Tennessee.

Will Levis NFL Draft hype.

And more!

