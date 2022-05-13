UCLA among the schools to watch for with Keion Brooks

Kentucky Wildcats junior forward Keion Brook Jr. is currently in the transfer portal while also testing the NBA Draft waters.

As of now, it’s a near-lock that Brooks won’t be playing in Lexington this fall, and we now know some other schools potentially in pursuit.

According to On3 reporter Jamie Shaw, the Arizona Wildcats, Washington Huskies, Iowa Hawkeyes and UCLA Bruins are four schools to watch for if Brooks opts to play a fourth season of college basketball.

There is not much public information surrounding Brooks if he decides to come back to college. Look for Arizona, Washinton, Iowa, and UCLA to be four of the schools involved if Brooks pulls his name out of the draft.

The Indiana Hoosiers were thought to be another contender for the Indiana native, but Shaw did not mention them. UCLA is easily the best option of this group, as Brooks would be looking to emulate what Johnny Juzang did in leading UCLA to the Final Four after transferring from Kentucky.

As a junior this past season, Brooks averaged a career-best 10.8 points per game and shot a career-high 49.1% from the field. He scored in double figures in 17 games this season and started all 33 games in which he appeared.

Brooks has appeared in 80 games and made 42 starts for the Wildcats during his three-year career.

