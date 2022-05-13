Friday Headlines: Wildcats in the NBA Comference Finals

Thursday night’s slate of NBA playoff games brought both good and bad results for former Kentucky Wildcats playing in the two series. First up were the Miami Heat, a team that appeared in the NBA Finals two seasons ago and currently rosters three former Wildcats: former NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo, NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro and Mychal Mulder.

They took care of business closing out the Philadelphia 76ers, 99-90, for a 4-2 series victory and advancement back to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons.

Second up were the Phoenix Suns who were also looking to close out their opponent and move on to the Western Conference Finals. The Western Conference No. 1 seed has been steered by MVP candidate Devin Booker all season, but Booker and the Suns came up well short on Thursday in Dallas to lose 113-86. The series goes back to Phoenix for a game seven with the winner advancing to the WCF.

There are two other series currently being played, Boston vs. Milwaukee and Golden State vs. Memphis, but neither currently rosters any former Kentucky Wildcats. However, the winner of the Boston vs. Milwaukee series will advance to take on Adebayo, Herro, Mulder and the Heat while the winner of Golden State vs. Memphis could potentially face Booker & co. should the Suns win game seven.

