Kentucky Dad Podcast with broadcasting legend Dick Gabriel

It was a pleasure chatting with a broadcasting legend on the Kentucky Dad Podcast this week.

Dick Gabriel, the Big Blue Insider himself, has been covering sports in some capacity for many decades.

It’s safe to say that most every member of the Big Blue Nation recognizes his voice when it comes across the airwaves.

You can listen to his radio show on WLAP every weeknight from 6-8 PM and obviously catch his sideline reporting when the UK Football team takes the field this fall.

Dick also does a terrific job covering the University of Kentucky baseball team, which can be seen (he’s not just a radio voice) on the SEC+ network.

I’ve been fortunate enough to be invited as a regular guest on the state-wide edition of the Big Blue Insider which typically airs each Monday on WLAP during basketball season.

Dick has always allowed me to be my true authentic self, and it’s been a blast doing radio with him for the past several seasons.

On this episode of the podcast I asked Dick to detail the positions that he’s held over the years from start-to-finish.

It was really interesting to hear about his time broadcasting Kentucky basketball games in the 70s from Memorial Coliseum on the University station. He also made mention of just how many Kentucky Derby races he’s been on site for and the number was staggering!

Dick Gabriel has been there and done that! But at the same time continues to report with vigor and genuine engagement no matter what sport is in season.

