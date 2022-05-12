NCAA moving towards unlimited coaches

The NCAA, per The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, is moving towards allowing unlimited coaches, which could cause big-name schools with superior budgets to bring in more talent to enhance their already ultra-talented players.

Kentucky is a team that’s been improving almost every year, and this could benefit Mark Stoops and his solid coaching staff. The Wildcats would likely be one of the programs able to increase their amount of coaches.

On top of this, Auerbach noted that they may be taking off the cap currently on how many scholarship players teams are allowed, another move that could favor big-name programs. This one could be even more vital and could be in Kentucky’s favor.

However, there’s no doubt it will also enhance the ability of top-tier programs like Alabama and Ohio State. After all, their budgets dwindle those of mid-major programs or even those of lower SEC programs like Vanderbilt.

Per Yahoo! Sports, in 2019, Alabama spent $4 million on recruiting. That’s not going to be a figure available to the vast majority of programs. On top of those two issues, an expanded playoffs will always be a topic of conversation as well.

It doesn’t seem like quite everyone is on board though.

“The Transformation Committee, a group of high-ranking college leaders charged with overhauling and modernizing NCAA governance, is considering revolutionary changes some administrators describe as ‘radical.’ In a briefing with athletic administrators this week in Dallas, committee leaders revealed ideas to deregulate longtime NCAA bylaws and decentralize such decisions to the conferences,” Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellinger wrote.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting how things go, especially as NIL is now on the table with athletes as well, meaning more names that could get large scholarships would likely take their talents to the best programs in the country.

If there was parity, it will now be gone.