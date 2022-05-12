Kentucky baseball is on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament bid

The Kentucky Wildcats’ success against top ranked opponents is keeping their hopes for an NCAA Tournament birth alive.

Over the weekend, the Cats defeated the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in two of three games to give the Vols their first series loss of the season.

On Wednesday, the new projections for the field of 64 from Baseball America was released, and the Cats were on the bubble, being listed as one of the first four out behind Pittsburgh, Louisiana, and North Carolina.

With less than three weeks remaining before Selection Monday, every game matters for the Cats, and the upcoming weekend series on the road again South Carolina will shed a lot of light on the bubble race, according to Teddy Cahill of Baseball America.

“The bubble race is also going strong. Florida’s sweep of Mississippi State and Oklahoma’s series win against TCU lifted the Gators and Sooners off the bubble last week, while Kentucky’s upset of Tennessee and North Carolina’s series win at North Carolina State gave the Wildcats and Tar Heels clearer paths to the tournament.”

He continued, “So, what series will impact the bubble race this weekend? Kentucky travels to South Carolina in a series both need and North Carolina hosts Wake Forest in another bubbly showdown.”

As for the SEC Baseball Tournament, the Cats will need to be in the top 12 in the standing in order to make it to Hoover, Alabama. As of right now, the Cats are tied with Mississippi State to be on the outside looking in which makes this weekend even more important.

The SEC Tournament run from May 24th through the 29th, Selection Monday is on May 30th, and the regional rounds will begin on Friday, June 3rd.

You can check out Kentucky’s remaining schedule here.