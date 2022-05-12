Thursday Headlines: Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for Kentucky Football in 2022

Optimism is high heading into the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats football season.

Coming off another 10-win season and a victory over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, positivity within the program remains high, especially with the return of several key pieces from last season.

But what is the best case scenario for Kentucky Football next season?

According to Brad Crawford of 247 Sports, the Wildcats could go 11-1 next season. Such a season gives Kentucky its lone loss to national championship contender Georgia. Here’s what Crawford had to say.

Remember, this is looking at the schedule from the extreme bright side and Kentucky has a real chance to get off to a 7-0 start heading into the midseason open week if the Wildcats take out Florida and Ole Miss away from Lexington in Weeks 2 and 5, respectively. From there, a split against Tennessee and Georgia the rest of the way would be be best case en route to 11 wins.

While that is best-case scenario, what could be the worst-case?

Well, according to Crawford, a 7-5 finish is viewed as the worst-case.

The Wildcats’ SEC opener on the road against the Gators is vital toward this team’s success this fall, as is a tussle in Knoxville against Tennessee coming after the open date Oct. 29. Kentucky humiliated Louisville last season and a loss to the Cardinals would dampen the end of the schedule.

I think Kentucky finishes better than 7-5 next season, but it’s a testament to the change that has occurred in the program when a 7-5 overall finish and a 4-4 record in the SEC is considered the worst-case scenario.

