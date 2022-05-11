Where Kentucky recruits stand in 247 Sports’ final 2022 hoops rankings

The final 247 Sports 2022 recruiting rankings are out, and it was mostly good news for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Coming in at No. 5 overall was 5-star combo guard Cason Wallace, who finishes as Kentucky’s top signee in the class. His highest ranking is No. 4 at On3.

Not far behind was 5-star small forward Chris Livingston, who checked in at No. 15 overall. His highest ranking is No. 10 at Rivals.

One of the biggest risers of any player in 247 Sports’ rankings was Kentucky’s newest signee, 4-star guard Adou Thiero, who climbed 60 spots to No. 124 overall. It’s his highest ranking at any recruiting service.

Coming in at No. 1 overall in this ranking is Arkansas Razorbacks signee Nick Smith. He’s followed by three Duke Blue Devils in Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead and Kyle Filipowski to round out the top five.

Other notable former Kentucky recruits include Brandon Miller (13), Adem Bona (16), Jaden Bradley (24) and Skyy Clark (31).

As of now, the only remaining unsigned 2022 recruit that Kentucky is in the hunt for is Leonard Miller, who checked in at No. 26, just barely missing out on 5-star status.

In an article highlighting the 2022 class superlatives, Cason Wallace was labeled “The Motor” as the recruit who plays the hardest.

Wallace was in consideration at multiple spots, like “The Stopper.” But all of them keep coming back to the fact that Wallace just plays really, really hard. His defensive abilities are boosted significantly by the fact that Wallace climbs into an opponent’s jersey and doesn’t let up. The Richardson (Texas) product finished as the No. 2 combo guard in 247Sports’ rankings, making him the No. 5 prospect overall. And that motor and desire to get after things defensively, on the glass and get to the loose balls should make him an excellent candidate to force his way onto the court early at Kentucky.

Be sure to check out 247 Sports’ full 2022 recruiting rankings here.

