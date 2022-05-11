TyTy Washington and Shaedon Sharpe invited to NBA Combine

The 2022 NBA Draft is right around the corner, and a pair of Kentucky Wildcats are going to have a chance to showcase their skills at the upcoming NBA Draft Combine.

The draft combine is an invite-only, multi-day showcase where the best draft eligible players will participate in interviews, physical measurements, medical and athletic testing, drills, and scrimmages in front of NBA scouts and front office personnel.

Kentucky’s two participants are guards TyTy Washington and Shaedon Sharpe.

Recruiting target Leonard Miller was also invited to the event.

Washington started in 29 of his 31 appearances this season while averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35% from three. He was named to the Second Team All-SEC and won SEC Freshman of the Week five times throughout the season.

In early January, Washington broke John Wall’s single-game assist record with his 17 assists performance in a 92-77 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

As for Sharpe, a report surfaced in late January that he would be eligible for the 2022 draft which led to a lot of doubt that Sharpe would ever take the floor for the Cats.

After being ruled eligible, Sharpe declared for the draft on April 21st but maintained his college eligibility.

Sharpe will have to make an official decision by the June 1st deadline, but I would be shocked if he didn’t keep his name in the draft.

The draft combine will take place from May 16th through the 22nd with the NBA Draft set for Thursday, June 23rd.

You can check out the full list of participants at the upcoming draft combine below.

NBA teams received the list of 76 players confirmed to attend the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago next week. For the first time ever, the NBA will have all of the top prospects in the draft in one location, including internationals. pic.twitter.com/4TwyY0S35O — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2022

