Wednesday Headlines: John Calipari Offense Criticism Edition

NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony and fellow ESPN colleague Kevin Pelton are lending criticism towards Kentucky Wildcats basketball head coach John Calipari and his offensive system.

This isn’t the first and probably won’t be the last time, either. The latest criticism came from Pelton, admitting he “missed” on his pre-draft evaluation of now rising NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Pelton rated Gilgeous-Alexander for the draft based on his UK career alone (as most draft analysts would normally do) and it seems he’s blaming Kentucky’s system for the reason why the former Wildcat didn’t get to showcase his full arsenal during college.

Givony published a series of tweets earlier in March regarding the Wildcats’ historic loss to St. Peter’s. He highlighted how little spacing Kentucky had in their half-court offense and the ceiling it gave Kentucky’s guard play (which wasn’t tremendous in the team’s short postseason).

Former assistant coach Jai Lucas left Kentucky for Duke of all programs, and one has to wonder if there’s more to it than just Lucas liking head coach Jon Scheyer.

Regardless, it would be a move in the right direction for Kentucky to improve their offense this coming fall.

