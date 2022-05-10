Tuesday Headlines: New NIL Guidance Edition

Name, image, and likeness for collegiate sports is already getting a tweak. On the heels of mass-transfers, alleged pay-for-play, and waiting NIL deals, the NCAA is going to start cracking down on the world of NIL. Or so they say.

“Today, the Division I Board of Directors took a significant first step to address some of the challenges and improper behaviors that exist in the name, image and likeness environment that may violate our long-established recruiting rules,” said Jere Morehead, chair of the board and president at Georgia. “While the NCAA may pursue the most outrageous violations that were clearly contrary to the interim policy adopted last summer, our focus is on the future.”

With the new rules, the NCAA will not look into potential violations that happened prior to May 9, 2022 unless it was severe enough to warrant going after.

NCAA “clarifies” the rules on NIL but says they won’t punish anything that happened before today unless it was “severe”



I bet they pursue nothing pic.twitter.com/EJof48oxj6 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 9, 2022

The new rules will prevent boosters from recruiting student-athletes and signing them to “collectives” before they have officially announced their decisions.

Boosters are third-party individuals, or groups, that help promote an athletic program, and some boosters have allegedly been striking deals with potential transfers, or high school prospects, in hopes of getting that certain student-athlete to commit. According to CBS Sports, that number could be over 100.

Not necessarily a huge change, but this does put into perspective why John Calipari has said in recent weeks he will never pay for a recruits services in the days of NIL.

