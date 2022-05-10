Will Levis selected No. 1 overall in CBS Sports 2023 mock draft

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a continually improving football program. Under Mark Stoops, the team has gone from winning two games in a season to consistently making and winning bowl games.

Most recently, the Cats took down Iowa which was their fourth straight bowl-game win and their sixth straight bowl appearance.

In doing so, a few big-name stars have been produced by the program. The best may still be yet to come as Will Levis, who was a Penn State transfer, will enter his senior season as one of the top NFL prospects at quarterback.

Levis is going to draw eyes for a myriad of seasons, many of which revolve around his cannon arm combined with his ability to get out of the pocket and make plays.

CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso went as far as to list Levis as the No. 1 overall pick in his version of the 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Here’s what he had to say.

“Levis feels like a quarterback who can eventually be the No. 1 overall pick. He’s big, chiseled, has a rocket for an arm and can scramble. The Texans will probably be in the quarterback market in a big way next offseason,” Trapasso wrote.

Having lost Deshaun Watson this offseason, the Texans will likely give Davis Mills the start and could easily be the league's worst team.

For Levis to be selected by Houston, he’d have to jump names like CJ Stroud and Bryce Young, who Trapasso also has going in the top five.

Levis is coming off a season in which he totaled 2,826 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. Adding in 376 rushing yards and another nine rushing touchdowns, and it was quite a successful season for the Kentucky star.

Expected to have another breakout season, standards will be high for Levis for his second season with the Cats.