Zan Payne enters transfer portal, per report

With the deadline to enter the transfer portal tonight at 11:59 pm ET, the portal is flooding with names at the last minute as players look to be eligible to play for another program next season.

The Kentucky Wildcats saw one guard enter the portal as the clock ticks down to midnight, as Zan Payne has entered his name into the portal according to a report by Verbal Commits.

Kentucky G/F Zan Payne has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/qvYObW4hKv — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) May 2, 2022

Payne was a redshirt junior this past season, and has entered the portal as a graduate transfer.

Payne, the son of now Louisville Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne, has spent the last four seasons in Lexington. He did not see action in his first two years as he recovered from a knee injury suffered in high school, but in his final two seasons he appeared in 11 games including nine this past season.

Will Zan end up following his dad to Louisville or will he look to go to a school where he can play a bigger role? That is the big question now as he seeks to use his final year elsewhere, but either way, it was always fun to see Zan get a shot to rack up some points at the end of the games.

Best of luck to Zan as he takes this next step in his career!