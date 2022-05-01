Baylor Scheierman not expected to transfer to Kentucky

John Calipari is working on finishing his roster for the 2022-23 season, and it doesn’t look like one of the most sought-after transfer options is going to end up in Lexington.

There were rumors flying around that the Kentucky Wildcats were making a hard push to land South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman.

However, according to a report from Kyle Tucker, Scheierman will likely end up going somewhere other than Kentucky.

Tucker explained that the reason for this is Kentucky likely won’t promise Scheierman’s reps the NIL money and the featured role that they are looking for.

“We aren’t going to play the Kellan Grady role,” was being communicated.

Don’t think Kentucky is going to promise the NIL dollars + featured role that Baylor Scheierman’s reps are seeking. “We aren’t gonna play the Kellan Grady role” was communicated. Cats showed heavy early interest and then backed off. I’d expect him to go elsewhere. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) May 1, 2022

The strange thing about using Grady’s role as a reason to not want to be in Lexington is that Grady started every game for Kentucky last season and led the team in minutes played.

Kentucky will likely need to add at least one more guard/scoring option, but it looks like the spot will be filled by someone other than Scheierman.