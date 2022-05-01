Sunday Headlines: Will Levis Draft Stock Edition

The NFL Draft continues to grow more and more interesting for Kentucky fans in recent years with multiple Wildcats hearing their names called on draft night.

So when will Cats fans get to a point of full investment in the first round of the draft? According to some experts, it may be as soon as next year.

TheDraftNetwork.com, who obviously specializes in drafts, currently projects Kentucky quarterback Will Levis as a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, going 6th overall to the New York Giants. That is not shocking when you look at his size, skill set, and toughness.

If the Giants meet Vegas’ expectations, then things did not go right with Daniel Jones in a make-or-break season. Levis is built like an action figure with terrific mobility and arm talent. Head coach Brian Daboll had a lot of success with a player like that in Buffalo.

But with a few years of remaining eligibility, Kentucky fans much have mixed emotions about Levis having enough success to make the team successful while also having enough room to improve to stick around for a while.

Tweet of the Day

#Kentucky rapidly becoming a program like Iowa, Utah and Wisconsin -- outperforming the recruiting rankings on NFL draft weekend. Really good player development by Mark Stoops and his staff. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 30, 2022

What a strong draft for Kentucky football.

Headlines

Three expected Kentucky picks go undrafted - KSR

Some of these guys have already signed free agent contracts, so the future remains bright for all of them.

Kansas City Chiefs pick UK All-American Darian Kinnard in fifth round of NFL Draft - Herald-Leader

Kinnard is set to have a long NFL tenure, and he finds himself in a great situation in Kansas City.

NFL draft 2022 takeaways: What we learned about the QB class, WR value and the new trade-happy NFL - ESPN

The National Football League seems to be changing before our eyes.

What NFL teams are saying about Kentucky football players picked in 2022 draft - Courier-Journal

Spoiler alert: they are saying a lot of good things.

Georgia Records Most Players Selected in NFL Draft History - Sports Illustrated

Getting 15 players selected in the same draft is bonkers, and I do not use that word lightly.

New England Patriots draft WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe in fourth round - Herald-Leader

Yes, he will be playing behind Mac Jones, but what an opportunity he has in New England.

Jimmy Butler of Miami Heat says knee feeling better after extended rest - ESPN

It looks like Tyler Herro will be ready for Game 1 against Philadelphia, where there is sure to be some Cat-on-Cat crime.

Morehead State transfer Johni Broome commits to Auburn - KSR

I know we all love to see Kentucky guys stay in state (but out of Louisville) when they transfer, but this seems to be a good fit for Broome.

‘This is the Beginning’: The Timberwolves are Building Something Special - Sports Illustrated

It looks like KAT finally believes the Timberwolves are headed in the right direction.