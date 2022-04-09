Takeaways and highlights from the Kentucky Spring Game

Following a two-year hiatus, the Kentucky Wildcats held their annual Blue-White Spring Game inside Kroger Field.

However, it wasn’t the normal ‘game’ type of scrimmage we typically see.

First there was a sudden snow that blanketed Kroger Field.

Secondly, Saturday’s game was also more of a practice-style type of scrimmage (read more about it here), though it still gave everyone a nice look at Rich Scangarello’s new offense.

You can check out the final stats from the game here.

"We've got good pieces around here to push forward and get better." @UKCoachStoops



Stream on SECN+: https://t.co/VtAp0TRD6s pic.twitter.com/xPrM0kFqA1 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 9, 2022

Here are some takeaways from today’s scrimmage.

Spring Game Takeaways

Kentucky’s offense looks extremely promising under new leadership from offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and new offensive line coach Zach Yenser. Part of that today was due to the first-team offense mostly going against the 2s and 3s on defense, but it was still a great display of what this offense is capable of, especially with Will Levis under center.

Will Levis is everything we expected him to be. Against a veteran Kentucky defense that had more than a full year of practice against the veteran quarterback, Levis went 7/8 for 98 yards and two touchdown passes.

Dane Key will reward Big Blue Nation with some thrilling plays this season. He caught two balls for 43 yards and a score on Saturday, with the touchdown reception being a juggled ball that was thrown well behind him. He’s been drawing praise since arriving on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee and could be poised for big role in this offense as a true freshman.

Fellow receiver and Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson made some big plays as he looks to contend for the No. 1 receiver role left by Wan’Dale Robinson. Walk-on Rahsaan Lewis also made some nice plays as he looks to earn a bigger role in the offense.

Jordan Lovett had nine total tackles, two passes defended, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble. Again, it’s the spring game... but also something to be excited about, especially as Lovett looks to help offset the season-ending loss of Vito Tisdale.

Despite playing against the backups, Michael Drennen impressed on Saturday with 10 carries for 43 yards. He had two touchdown carries and could be a player that works his way into the mix this fall as he competes with Kavosiey Smoke to be the No. 2 running back behind Chris Rodriguez.

Matt Ruffolo didn’t have the best Saturday, as he missed 52-yard FG (by accuracy and not leg) and an extra point attempt. It was quite windy, however, so nothing to panic about right now.

Backup quarterback Beau Allen fell victim to multiple drops from his receivers, completing just 4/11 pass attempts for 75 yards. One of the drops came in the end zone and would have been a touchdown pass had it been caught on a beautiful throw to Chris Lewis.

Fellow backup QB Deuce Hogan showed some nice touch and arm strength on several of his passes. He finished 7/11 with a scoring strike to walk-on Cole Lanter in the red zone.

22 different Wildcats caught a pass on Saturday — proving just how deep Kentucky could be at pass catcher this season. The key, of course, will be actually catching the ball over dropping passes in key situations once the regular season starts.

So, what were your big takeaways from the Spring Game? Let us know in the comments section!