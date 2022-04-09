Kentucky Spring Game viewing info, open thread, and Saturday headlines

The Kentucky Wildcats football team will take the field for their Spring Game at 1 pm today, and this year will look quite a bit different from past years

During a Friday interview with KSR, Mark Stoops revealed that this year's game will actually be a practice-style type of scrimmage.

What's that mean? Well there won't a clear winner as they won’t be keeping score. On the flip side, fans will get the opportunity to see what a typical Saturday scrimmage is like during the offseason.

“I want to put that out there. You know, to be honest with you, we were looking at a lot of options,” Stoops said. “Bottom line is we came down to — and it’s going to probably be the best for the fans, even though you can’t keep score. We’re just going to go out there and practice, we’re going to scrimmage. You’re gonna see the best football we could put on in the spring.”

Alongside an emphasis on development, obviously keeping the players healthy is a huge priority.

“When you split teams up in football and draft and totally split them up, it puts us in a bad situation,” Stoops told KSR. “Number one, you might be making a star player play all the reps. You might be getting extremely thin at certain positions. Maybe somebody gets dinged up or hurt, and you can’t put a sub in because you don’t have anybody, you know? We’re thin in the spring, so bottom line is we’re gonna have a scrimmage.”

Today is going to look a little different, but it will be an opportunity for fans to start ti rally behind what could be another record-breaking football squad.

Kroger Field, here we come.

Here is what you need to know for watching today’s game.

Kentucky Football Spring Football Game 2022

Time: 1 pm ET on April 9th.

1 pm ET on April 9th. Location: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky TV Channel: There will be no live TV coverage.

There will be no live TV coverage. Online Stream: The only way you can watch the game is online streaming via SEC Network+ or ESPN+.

The only way you can watch the game is online streaming via SEC Network+ or ESPN+. Replay: WatchESPN .

. Listen: UK Sports Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel.

with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel. Roster

Weather: 39 degrees, winds of 13 MPH and cloudy with a chance of rain throughout the game, per weather.com.

Note: This post will also serve as today’s open thread for the Spring Game.

