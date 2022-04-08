2022 recruit Adrame Diongue planning to visit Kentucky with decision looming

The Kentucky Wildcats may not be done adding high school talent to the roster for the 2022-23 season.

Adrame Diongue is currently ranked as the No. 36 overall player and the No. 6 overall center, according to On3, and he is planning a visit to Lexington.

The 7-foot center from Chandler (AZ) is down to five schools, including Kansas, UNLV, Washing State, Texas Tech, and Kentucky. Diongue has been in regular contact with Kentucky as he looks to narrowing down his finalists.

“I have been talking to their coaching staff regularly,” Diongue told On3 at GEICO Nationals last week. “We are trying to set up a visit date. I am excited to get over there and see them, build the relationship more, and find out more about how they are looking for me to contribute.”

Diongue is a former teammate of Kentucky star TyTy Washington at AZ Compass Prep. Assistant coach Chin Coleman reached out to him back in March.

Now that the GEICO Nationals have concluded, Diongue will take his official visits and then make his final decision.

“After GEICO ends, when I get back home,” Diongue said. “I’m going to start setting up visits to these schools. I’ll commit soon after I am done taking the visits.”

Diongue is new to basketball and wants to go to a school that is going to develop him as a player to help him reach his full potential.

As far as who he compares himself to, Diongue sees his game similar to Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela.

It doesn’t seem like we will have to wait long before we know where Diongue decides to play his college ball at.

Be sure to read up on Diongue at On3.

And be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news, views and other fun stuff.