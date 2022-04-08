Friday Headlines: Will Levis’ Next Level

It was hard to find comfort in Kentucky’s offense following the key departures of standout wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and rising star offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Kentucky only had the two of them for a single season before Robinson declared for this spring’s NFL Draft and Coen landed a position as OC for the Los Angeles Rams. With those two now gone, second year Wildcats quarterback Will Levis is left to lead the offense and is poised to take “next-level” steps in 2022.

QB1 @will_levis is poised for a big 2022. Running it back #ForTheTeam https://t.co/UO94EYpjd2 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 8, 2022

In his first year with Kentucky, Levis threw for 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was tied for 18th in the country with a 76.8 QBR and 47th with 2,826 passing yards. There were certainly some up and down moments throughout his first year in the Wildcats’ offense. However, that’s to be expected since Levis had thrown a combined 102 pass attempts and had hardly seen any consistent action at the position.

Kentucky will bring back a handful of key components for this year’s roster, but most are on the defensive side of the ball. Levis indeed won’t have Coen calling the plays or Robinson catching almost every ball that would’ve came his way. However, with his unique skillset and excellent coaching staff will have Kentucky in the right place to run a successful offense.

Head coach Mark Stoops has gone as far to say that the sky is the limit for Levis at quarterback and defensive coordinator Brad White has praised the team’s quarterback as the true leader of Kentucky’s offense. Levis and his new offense will be on full display as early as Saturday in the team’s spring football game. The game is set to start at 1 PM EDT.

