Early national championship odds for 2022-2023 season

With the college basketball season officially complete, now is the time where way-too-early rankings and championship odds are released.

With that in mind, the Kentucky Wildcats fell in a solid spot in the updated National Championship odds for 2022-23 by DraftKings. Currently on the website, the Cats are listed with the third-best odds at +1200, trailing Duke at +900 and North Carolina at +1100. They are listed even with defending national champion Kansas.

Now, obviously these odds will be shaken up quite a bit over the course of the next month or so, as players will enter the draft, return to college, or enter their name into the transfer portal as they look for a new home next season. So take this position with a grain of salt, but it is intriguing to see the early outlook.

For now, all eyes are on two draft decisions of Oscar Tshiebwe and Shaedon Sharpe. In updated mock drafts, both have been projected to be selected, with Sharpe being seen as a top-10pick, and Oscar falling somewhere in the second-round range.

If both return, it should be a fun season. If one does or both don’t, John Calipari and his staff definitely have some work to do in the portal.

Should be a thrilling offseason, folks.