Skyy Clark to Illinois

Former Kentucky Wildcats signee Skyy Clark has found his next home, as the 5-star guard has committed to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Louisville Cardinals, USC Trojans, Maryland Terrapins, Tennessee Volunteers and Washington Huskies were Clark’s other finalists.

Clark was originally Kentucky’s first commitment in the 2022 class when he made his pledge in October of 2020. At the time, some recruiting services had Clark pegged as a top-10 prospect in the class, as he looked poised to become Kentucky’s point guard of the future.

However, Clark has seen his ranking fall since then, partly due to a partially-torn ACL in the summer of 2021. He has since recovered from the injury and made his return to the court, as he now plays for Montverde Academy in Florida.

The 6-foot-2 guard is ranked 44th at On3, 35th at Rivals, 25th at ESPN, and 26th at 247 Sports.

For now, Kentucky is down to Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston in terms of incoming recruits. Wallace is also the only backcourt player confirmed for next season, as Kentucky is still awaiting announcements from Sahvir Wheeler (likely staying), CJ Fredrick (likely staying) and Shaedon Sharpe (very likely gone). Dontaie Allen has already announced he’s transferring from Kentucky.

This uncertainty is why Kentucky has been contacting a lot of backcourt options in the transfer portal thus far, including names like Courtney Ramey, Xavier Pinson, Antonio Reeves and Femi Odukale among others.

Best of luck to Clark as he gets set to begin his college career at Illinois.