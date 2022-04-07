UK contacts Courtney Ramey; making strong push for Norchad Omier

With the offseason here for every college hoops program, waves of transfer options are emerging every hour, and the Kentucky Wildcats are casting a wide net.

The latest player to have interest from John Calipari and co. is Texas Longhorns guard Courtney Ramey.

According to Jon Rothstein, Kentucky is among the many programs who’ve reached out to Ramey.

Ramey announced last week he would enter the transfer portal while also declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-3 guard out of St. Louis (MO) averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game as a senior this past season. He shot 39.7% from the field and 35% from three.

It was actually Ramey’s junior year where he shined most, averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.2 rebound while shooting 38.3% from the field and 41.4% from deep.

Assuming Shaedon Sharpe leaves, I would expect Kentucky to add a veteran guard through the portal, so Ramey could be a candidate for this role.

In addition, Kentucky is making a strong push for one of the top overall transfers in Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier.

Today, John Calipari and other members of his staff had a Zoom call with Omier.

Now, KSR’s Matt Jones is reporting that Omier is who Kentucky wants to take the spot of Bryce Hopkins, who entered the transfer portal earlier today.

I think Bryce Hopkins has the potential to be good. But his personality and Cal’s coaching style didn’t mesh.



Am hearing Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier is the current leader to be the replacement



I am told he was Sun Belt POY but I know nothing else about him — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 7, 2022

Omier, a 6-foot-7 forward and native of Nicaragua, averaged 17.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game last season while shooting 63.2% from the field. He was named Sun Belt Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Among Omier’s best performances was a 23-point, 26 rebound game in a loss to Louisiana Monroe and a 35-point, 13-board outing in another matchup with the Warhawks this past season, the latter being a win.

One knock on Omier is he doesn’t shoot from deep, as he’s just 1/6 from three-point range in two seasons of college basketball.

Still, Omier is a good frontcourt player who would be a nice boost to Kentucky’s roster now that Hopkins is gone and Keion Brooks could follow suit as he tests the NBA waters.

Here are the top available transfers in the portal according to the Transfer Portal rankings at https://t.co/cegyfzq9cx, with 23 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ transfers on the board:



1 Terrence Shannon

2 Norchad Omier

3 KJ Williams

4 Eric Gaines

5 Nijel Pack

6 Mwani Wilkinson

7 Andre Curbelo pic.twitter.com/IhWXypAVxN — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) April 5, 2022

