Season 2 of the Kentucky Dad Podcast begins with TJ Walker

Season 2 of the Kentucky Dad Podcast launched this week with Kentucky Roll Call’s TJ Walker joining me on the show for the first episode.

TJ is no stranger to the Kentucky Dad Podcast considering he came on last year before his daughter Lucy was even born. He’s always been a huge supporter of the show ,which I greatly appreciate!

It was great to catch up with TJ now that he has about six months of real-life fatherhood experience under his belt.

We discussed the normal Dad stuff and went pretty hard spewing out our final UK basketball takes from the 2021-2022 season.

It was a blast to record, so hopefully you’ll take some time to check it out and maybe even drop a review in Apple Podcasts.

If I’m being honest both TJ and I had less than stellar delivery with our Dad jokes on this episode.

But they’re supposed to make you cringe a little, right?

Also make sure you’re keeping up to date with all that is Kentucky sports by listening to Kentucky Roll Call with TJ Walker and Nick Roush.

Their show airs Monday through Friday from 7 to 9 AM with a replay coming right after from 9-11 AM on the BigXSports Radio. If you’re around the Louisville Area you can listen on 1450 AM or 96.1 FM.

As far as future plans for Season 2 of the Kentucky Dad Podcast go, I’m aiming to produce a few of these each month. During my travels covering UK Sports, I’ve attempted to line up some awesome guests, and now that it’s the offseason, hopefully everyone’s schedules align.

If there is a particular Dad (or Mom) that you’re interested in hearing from please let us know! You can follow on Twitter @KentuckyDadPod and @BigBlueDrew33.

There’s also talks of additional podcasts being added to the Sea of Blue network so keep your eye out for that.

