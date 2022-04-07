Bryce Hopkins enters transfer portal

Kentucky Wildcats freshman forward Bryce Hopkins becomes the latest Wildcat to enter his name into the transfer portal, he announced today. He joins Dontaie Allen as players who’ve entered the portal so far since the season ended.

Hopkins was a former 4-star prospect out of Chicago and was originally committed to Louisville, but decommitted from the Cardinals in favor of John Calipari and his Wildcats.

During his one season in Lexington, Hopkins averaged 6.4 minutes per game and 2.1 points per game on 43% shooting from the field and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart pic.twitter.com/YCfZhhr1oy — Bryce Hopkins (@BryceHopkins) April 7, 2022

Most notably, Hopkins had a breakout game against the LSU Tigers at Rupp Arena this past season, when the Wildcats were playing without Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington, Hopkins stepped up and scored 13 points off the bench in just 16 minutes, and gave Kentucky a mostly comfortable lead against the Tigers.

After that, though, Hopkins never saw much playing time despite John Calipari insisting that he must play Hopkins more after his explosive night against LSU. Hopkins did not see the floor in Kentucky’s final two games of the season, both losses to Tennessee and Saint Peter’s.

Hopkins saw double-digit minutes just twice in SEC play.

Bryce is an exceptional kid and as we always do, we will support him and his family in their decision. I’m proud of Bryce for not only being a great teammate, but he came to the gym ready to work and be the best he could for us each and every day. https://t.co/5NPwoPqeCM — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 7, 2022

Hopkins chose the Wildcats over Illinois, DePaul, Providence and handful of other schools the first go-around, I would expect those same schools to be in play, as well as the Louisville Cardinals again, especially with Kenny Payne at the helm in Louisville.

This one stings for the Kentucky basketball program, as Hopkins was seen as a player with untapped potential just waiting to be unleashed.

Best of luck to Bryce.

