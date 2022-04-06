TyTy Washington enters NBA Draft and hiring an agent; comments on injury woes

Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington is entering the 2022 NBA Draft and hiring an agent, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. Washington joins Keion Brooks Jr. as Wildcats declaring for the 2022 draft, though Brooks is keeping open his option to return to school.

A 5-star recruit in the class of 2022, Washington averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steal as a true freshman in Lexington. That included five games of 20+ points, his best being a 28-point barrage in a home win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

Washington commented on his late-season slump that came in large part due to injury.

“I wasn’t anywhere close to full strength in the past two months of the season,” Washington Jr., told ESPN’s Givony on Wednesday. “My ankle had moments where it felt really good and then others it was really hurting. After the Auburn game, that’s when things went downhill. It was a nagging injury that I never really got right. I’m still not 100% now, but I’m getting close.

“The warrior mentality instilled in me by my mom and dad had me playing in games that I probably shouldn’t have. I think NBA teams were able to see how tough I am.”

It’s tough to hear that Washington’s injuries were so bad that he’s still not completely healthy. Having a healthy Washington will be a huge ‘what if’ when looking back at this season.

Best of luck to Washington in the pros.

