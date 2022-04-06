Where the Wildcats stand in new ESPN mock draft

With the April 24th deadline quickly approaching for players to enter their name into the NBA Draft, the Kentucky Wildcats are still waiting on decisions from several major pieces in Shaedon Sharpe, TyTy Washington, and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Oscar has made known his intentions to get feedback from NBA scouts, but there hasn’t been much noise in regards to Sharpe and Washington. The updated NBA mock drafts might tip their hand just a little bit, though.

On Wednesday morning, Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN released their updated NBA Mock Draft, and it features the three big names heading into this draft season for the Cats.

The duo has the pair of Sharpe and Washington going in the first round, as they have Sharpe going sixth overall to the Portland Trail Blazers, and Washington going 14th overall to the Houston Rockets.

ESPN followed that up with Oscar falling into the second round as the 44th pick to the Detroit Pistons. This means players like Davion Mintz, Kellan Grady, and Keion Brooks would not be selected as they would look to earn an undrafted free-agent contract. Mintz and Grady have used up all of their collegiate eligibility, while Keion Brooks has entered his name and maintaining his eligibility.

The 2022-23 roster for the Kentucky Wildcats is going to start to take shape over the next month. Now, the waiting game begins for the biggest pieces that could be on next season's roster.

Be sure to check out the entire ESPN mock draft here.