Saint Peter’s Doug Edert to transfer

After one of the greatest Cinderella runs in college basketball, Kentucky mustached villain, Doug Edert will be transferring from Saint Peter’s.

One of the stars that stole the show in March, Doug Edert, will transfer from Saint Peter’s, he tells @On3sports.



Edert immediately became a fan favorite after scoring 20 points off the bench in the Peacocks upset win over Kentucky.



With Edert’s stock rising after his NCAA Tournament performance and Saint Peter’s coach, Shaheen Holloway leaving to return to his alma mater, Seton Hall, this should hardly come as a surprise.

Averaging 9.5 points, Edert was a top-three scorer for the Saint Peter’s Peacocks this past season. Shooting a career 39.2% from deep, Edert is also a proven shooter (and maker), with shooting being so valuable in today’s style of basketball, he will have no problem finding a new program.

Following his 20-point performance to lead the Peacocks in an upset victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, Edert has become a college basketball celebrity with several opportunities coming his way, including a NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings.

The ‘Kentucky Effect” is a phrase that John Calipari and the basketball program have used to reference the number of players they have put in the NBA and the lives that have been changed. While he wasn’t a Wildcat, and rather beat the Wildcats, it is good to see someone's life changed for the better.