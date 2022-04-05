Kentucky makes the cut for KJ Evans

Reed Sheppard is the Kentucky Wildcats’ lone commit for the 2023 class, but things are heating up.

Despite missing out on 5-star Mookie Cook to Oregon last week, Kentucky is still in the running for several elite recruits in the 2023 class.

Wildcat fans are well aware of the consensus No. 1 recruit DJ Wagner, but the Wildcats are also aiming for another consensus 5-star, Kwame ‘KJ Evans Jr. with Orlando Antigua as the lead recruiter.

Joe Tipton of On3 Sports released Evans’ top-five list with the Kentucky Wildcats making the cut in addition to the Indiana Hoosiers, Auburn Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and UCLA Bruins.

2023’s No. 2 overall prospect Kwame Evans Jr. is down to five schools, he tells @On3Recruits.



According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, Kentucky and Oregon are tied as the favorites sitting at 36.5% each.

Evans is set to visit Oregon at the end of April, but has already taken a visit to Lexington back in November with his father, Kwame Evans Sr., who had this to say about the visit.

“The Kentucky visit was awesome. The message was come to the best school with the best resources for the players, nothing is given to you, you have to work hard every day and earn your keep. Accountability, all that stuff that Cal teaches. [John Calipari] is a really good coach in my eyes, I just think he does it the right way.”

Evans, at 6-foot-9, is an athletic wing with a good handle and consistent jump shot, showing the ability to hit the spot-up three or pull-up mid-range. With a 7-foot wingspan, Evans has also shown to be a great rim shot blocker.

For Kentucky, Evans could bring the versatility of a stretch 4, which has shown to be of great value in modern basketball.

