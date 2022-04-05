Tuesday Headlines: Oscar Tshiebwe Awards

The Kentucky Wildcats might have had a disappointing first-year exit in the NCAA Tournament, but they were fortunate enough to have National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe.

The West Virginia transfer, who joined the Wildcats at the halfway point of last season, averaged 17.4 points and 15.2 rebounds per game this season.

On top of his impressive numbers, Tshiebwe made history, having the most rebounds per game in the NCAA since 1980. He was an absolute force in the paint for the Wildcats. His 5.3 offensive boards per game helped the Cats win numerous games.

Tshiebwe’s future is unknown as he could be a late first/early second-round pick, but he may also return for another season. That said, Tshiebwe is now the second Wildcat (Anthony Davis is the other) to win any National Player of the Year award.

Today, he’s set to be Kentucky’s first unanimous National Player of the Year when the John R. Wooden Award is announced.

Tweet of the Day

Oscar Tshiebwe became the first player ever to play at a D-I school (West Virginia), transfer, and then win AP Player of the Year.



He is the second Kentucky player and the fourth SEC player to win the award, joining some legendary company. pic.twitter.com/V8JtupCvlt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 2, 2022

Nice!

Your Headlines

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe Captures Naismith Trophy

This marks the fifth NCAA-recognized electors for national player of the year honor that Tshiebwe has been awarded. He was also picked as the nation's top performer by The Sporting News, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the Associated Press and the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Will Levis to throw out first pitch for Kentucky Baseball vs. Louisville

Kentucky baseball will be bringing out all the big stars for the team’s much-anticipated rivalry matchup against Louisville on Tuesday.

Sarr making the most of his opportunity in OKC

With OKC shutting down most of their roster for the season, former Wildcat Olivier Sarr has earned more opportunity after a breakout game.

Kentucky rifle star Mary Tucker enters transfer portal

One of the most decorated athletes on campus will be leaving the University of Kentucky — and it doesn’t appear to be a happy departure

UK signs Kyra Elzy to contract extension

This season, Elzy guided Kentucky to the SEC Tournament Championship, which was the program’s second ever and the first since 1982.

Keion Brooks to test NBA Draft waters

Brooks also served on the SEC’s Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice, helping identify resources, outline strategies and assist with implementation of efforts that will promote racial equity and social justice, while also fostering diversity, helping overcome racism and pursing non-discrimination in intercollegiate athletics.

How does a GM know if they are ready for the NFL draft?

Are NFL general managers ever totally prepared for the draft? Can they prep too much and overthink things?

Fred Couples optimistic Tiger Woods will play in Masters after their practice round at Augusta National

Tiger Woods was the center of attention during Monday's practice rounds at Augusta National Golf Club, playing with Fred Couples and Justin Thomas, and hitting five out of seven fairways and five of nine greens.

Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints shake up first round of 2022 NFL draft with multipick trade

The Eagles have agreed to trade two of their 2022 first-round picks (No. 16 and No. 19) to the Saints for New Orleans' 2022 first-round pick (No. 18) and a 2023 first-round pick.

Frank Gore's professional boxing debut announced for May 14

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.

Betting Market-Implied 2022 NFL Mock Draft

This 2022 NFL Mock Draft is based on our interpretation of the current betting markets, with betting lines coming courtesy of our friends at DraftKings and other places.

Kansas stages historic comeback to beat North Carolina in down-to-the-wire thriller

David McCormack hit a jump hook with 1:20 left following an offensive rebound to give Kansas a one-point lead, and after a turnover by North Carolina on the following possession, McCormack hit another jump hook with 22 seconds left to push the lead to three.