Bleav in Kentucky recaps the latest UK sports news

The offseason may be here for the Kentucky Wildcats, but the hardware is still coming in for one Oscar Tshiebwe.

As of Monday, Tshiebwe has taken home five National Player of the Year awards, and he’s expected to make it six for six Tuesday when the Wooden Award is announced.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Coach K’s career is over.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy recapped it all while also discussing recent news regarding the Kentucky men’s tennis, women’s golf, baseball and softball teams.

Listen in below and subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and on Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!