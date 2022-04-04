Keion Brooks testing NBA Draft waters

Kentucky Wildcats junior forward Keion Brook Jr. is entering the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced Monday. Brooks added he plans to keep open the option of returning to school. The deadline to return to school is June 1st.

Players can submit paperwork to receive evaluations from the NBA and participate – if invited – in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine, which takes place May 16th-22nd.

“First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me and putting me in this position,” Brooks said in a press release. “Secondly, I would like to thank all my teammates and coaches along the way for helping me prepare and pushing me to be the best player I can be. With that being said, I am looking forward to the next chapter and I will enter my name into the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility. I appreciate all the love and support as I work toward chasing my dream of playing in the NBA.”

As a junior this past season, Brooks averaged a career-high 10.8 points per game and shot a career-best 49.1% from the field. He also produced career bests in steals, blocks, assists, 3-pointers, and total rebounds.

“The rules in place for these young men to make decisions are there for a reason and Keion is utilizing it exactly the way he should,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “He has made strides during his time here and has continued to improve every year. His thoughtfulness and maturity not only as a player, but as a man, will allow him to go through this process and make the best decision for his future. He and his family know they have my full support with whatever they decide.”

Brooks has appeared in 80 games and made 42 starts for the Wildcats during his three-year career. He scored in double figures in 17 games this season and started all 33 games in which he appeared.

