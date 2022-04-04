Morehead State star Johni Broome enters transfer portal; may be an option for UK

It’s transfer portal season across the college basketball landscape, and a big name entered the mix earlier this morning. The question now becomes will John Calipari come calling?

Morehead State star forward, Johni Broome, entered his name into the portal this morning, and immediately becomes one of the best transfers available at this point in the process.

This news comes a few days after Broome announced he would be entering the NBA Draft, while still maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

The 6-foot-10 forward has played his last two seasons at Morehead State, and rose to stardom this season for the Eagles.

He appeared in 34 games this season, averaging 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks. Broome was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year, while also being named to the First Team All-OVC.

With the draft decision of Oscar Tshiebwe still up in the air, it would not be a shock to see the Kentucky coaching staff eventually reach out, thought it all depends on roster decisions.

KSR’s Matt Jones thinks that depending on the situation, Broome could ultimately become a Cat.

Depending on who decides to return for Kentucky, could end up a Cat https://t.co/MGpShiBLm0 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 4, 2022

That would almost certainly involve Oscar going pro. It would be hard to have a frontcourt with Broome and Oscar playing together in it. There’s also the possibility that Jacob Toppin and Keion Brooks both return, leading to a very crowded frontcourt that Broome would not want to risk getting lost in the shuffle in.

The waiting game now begins. Not only for the decisions for Oscar and Shaedon Sharpe, but also add Broome to the mix of players Kentucky fans will be keeping close tabs on.

For what it’s worth, Kentucky is not among the initial schools to reach out, but that could change soon depending on when Oscar’s NBA Draft decision is revealed.

