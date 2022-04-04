Mark Stoops hiring rising Texas A&M recruiting staffer Danielle Braswell, per report

Mark Stoops has built the Kentucky football program to heights that many had thought were unattainable. Two key reasons for that are recruiting better players and hiring an excellent staff.

According to Football Scoop’s John Brice, Stoops is looking to improve in those areas even more by hiring Danielle Braswell as executive director of recruiting and will start immediately.

Braswell, originally an Auburn graduate, has risen through the ranks after holding positions on the recruiting staff at Auburn, Arkansas, and most recently Texas A&M.

At Auburn, Braswell was a recruiting operations assistant for three seasons before becoming an athletic recruiter’s advisor for the 2015 season. She then moved on to Arkansas in 2018, where she took over as assistant director of on-campus recruiting, using that to springboard herself last season to Texas A&M where she held the same position.

Texas A&M just signed the top-ranked recruiting class in the country and one that is being touted as one of the best recruiting classes ever. With 30 commits, the Aggies are bringing in eight 5-star recruits, nineteen 4-stars, and a handful of 3-stars, culminating in an average of 4.17.

With the hire of Braswell, I am sure that Stoops is hoping she can bring some of that success with her as executive director of recruiting.

According to 247 Sports, Kentucky currently has the 20th-ranked class in the 2023 class.