Kentucky football hosting 4-star RB in 2022 class

Football recruiting never stops. That sentiment rings true even with the class of 2022 national signing day well in the rearview mirror, as the Kentucky Wildcats are hosting Gi’Bran Payne for a visit.

Payne, a 4-star running back out of LaSalle High School in Cincinnati, took to Twitter to announce his visit Sunday afternoon.

i will be at the university of kentucky tmr, where my kentucky fans at ? #BBN pic.twitter.com/8QYzUHZ31g — Gi’Bran Payne (@upnexxt03) April 3, 2022

Originally committed to Indiana, Payne (5-10 & 190 lbs) reopened his recruitment in early March. He ultimately chose the Hoosiers over offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Notre Dame, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, Wisconsin Badgers, Michigan Wolverines, and of course, Kentucky.

Kentucky’s running back success speaks for itself, and proves to be a big selling point for this staff. You don’t have to look too far down the line of Mark Stoops tenure, as they have found and helped develop players such as Boom Williams, Benny Snell, and current running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

The same can be said, however, for most of his other offers as well, as Payne will be a hot name on recruiting boards as teams look to fill up their roster. So getting an early visit after his decommitment could be huge for how this plays out in the coming months.

Payne is currently ranked as a 4-star prospect, according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, and is considered a top-300 player in the class. He is also considered a top-25 running back in the class.

It is unclear at this time when Bran could pick his next school.