Did Coach K throw his own star player under the bus after loss to North Carolina?

Mike Krzyzewski can be a great act of class in victory, but in defeat not so much. Saturday night, he proved that once again.

After the North Carolina Tar Heels took down the Duke Blue Devils 81-77, in their highly anticipated Final Four matchup, Coach K was quick to mention Mark Williams.

The 7-foot-1 big was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was a big reason for Duke’s success this season. Just in the NCAA Tournament (prior to the North Carolina game), Williams averaged 14.5 points on 80.6% from the field and 7.6 rebounds.

Despite that, in some of his last postgame comments, Krzyzewski seemed to put blame on the star player.

“We’d like to hit our free throws... Mark, not being able… he was never in the game…”

"It's an emotional win, and it's an emotional loss."



Coach K reflects on his final Duke game at the #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/mnlgIUFZLs — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 3, 2022

K’s comments were directly tied to Williams missing two key free throws in the final minute of the game with the Blue Devils trailing by one.

On the next possession, North Carolina’s Caleb Love knocked down a three-pointer to make it a four-point game, and Duke never recovered.

Say what you want to about John Calipari, but he has never put down one of his own players in a moment like that and has rather put himself in the fire.