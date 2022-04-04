Kansas vs. North Carolina: When and how to watch the 2022 National Championship Game

The final game of the college basketball season is here, and it will be a matchup of two blue-blood programs for the title Monday night.

After an exciting Final Four on Saturday night, it will be the Kansas Jayhawks and the North Carolina Tar Heels squaring off in New Orleans.

For Kansas, they continued to dominate as they defeated Villanova 81-65. The Jayhawks defense continued to impress as they held the Wildcats to 38.6% shooting from the field. Despite another impressive performance on that end of the floor, it was the efficient offense that carried the day for Bill Self’s squad.

For the game they finished 53.7% from the field, while also shooting 54.2% from three on 24 attempts. David McCormack led the way with 25 points on 10/12 shooting, and he was followed closely by Ochai Agbaji with 21 points. It’s going to be hard to knock off Kansas if that is the recipe Monday night.

North Carolina and Duke squared off in an instant classic, but the Tar Heels spoiled Coach K’s final season once again as they knocked off the Blue Devils 81-77. An impressive night on both ends of the floor for UNC, but it was Caleb Love and his 28 points that pushed the Tar Heels to victory, ending Coach K’s legendary career.

Now for Kentucky fans this National Championship game has to sting, as they knocked off both teams by 18+ points away from Lexington this season. If anything it proves this team had the talent to line up with the best of the best each night.

Unfortunately, they hit a speed bump at the wrong part of the season.

Either way here is to another great college basketball season, and the return of a normal March Madness.

Now we get to wrap it up by watching two heavyweights battle for the title. Should be a fun one.

HOW TO WATCH KANSAS JAYHAWKS VS NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

Time & Date: 9:20 PM EST on April 4th

TV: TBS

Stream: TBS

Odds: Kansas -4 at DraftKings