Ron Holland updates recruitment; John Broome commits to Auburn

With the AAU season just getting started, there is one name in the class of 2023 that Kentucky Wildcats fans have started to familiarize themselves with over the last few months.

That player is 5-star forward Ron Holland.

The 6-fooy-8 and 195-pound forward out of Duncanville (TX) has seen his stock rise over the last few months, and he’s now a top-10 prospect in the class.

Holland recently caught up with Jack Pilgrim of KSR and gave a quick update on his recruitment, and it seems the Cats have some ground to make up if they hope to land the talented forward.

When Pilgrim asked who he noticed watching him in Indianapolis at the second EYBL session a week ago, he mentioned the two school that are the perceived favorites at this time.

“I noticed Coach Muss at Arkansas. He was there,” said Holland to KSR. “UCLA was there, too, but that’s all I noticed. I was too busy worried about the game.”

It is no secret though that Holland has been waiting for the interest from Kentucky to pick up. You might remember a few weeks back when he made that known, and then the staff reached out shortly after. It sounds like that contact has continued.

“I’ve always liked Kentucky growing up,” Holland told KSR. “It was one of the schools I really looked out for. Their level of communication, they text me before games, tell me what I’m getting better at and ask me what I’m working on, which I like because he wants to know how I am as a person. Jai Lucas, he’s a really good coach.”

The dynamic of this recruitment has obviously changed over the last 48 hours as Jai Lucas is leaving Lexington as he will head to Durham, joining the Duke Blue Devils staff. With that move it wouldn't be a huge shock to see Lucas try and get the Blue Devils involved in this one as well.

Holland did mention he would also expect a visit to come soon.

“I feel like a visit will come probably in the next month,” he said. “If they’re really interested, I feel like they’ll set it up with me.”

Holland is currently ranked No. 9 overall by the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also consider him the third ranked power forward in the class as well.

This recruitment is just starting to get ramped up, and don't be shocked to see other big names get involved. Time to see if this staff really are the powerhouse recruiters they have the reputation to be.

In other college basketball news, one of top transfers to hit the portal this offseason has found a new home.

Earlier this afternoon Morehead State transfer, Johni Broome, announced his commitment to Bruce Pearl’s Auburn Tigers.

He chose the Tigers over the Florida Gators.

Breaking: Morehead State star transfer Johni Broome has committed to Auburn, he tells @On3sports.



Averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks last season.



Story: https://t.co/cRMijKiOJT pic.twitter.com/jdRTMuNdCj — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 30, 2022

The OVC Defensive player of the year also heard from Kentucky, Duke, Louisville, Memphis, Gonzaga, among many other programs across the country.

At one point it seemed the Kentucky coaching staff were looking to add Broome to their frontcourt, as the entire coaching staff reached out shortly after he entered the transfer portal.

But once it became clear that Oscar Tshiebwe was going to return for another year in Lexington, it became clear the fit just wasn't going to be there to add the talented center.

Now, the Cats will have to face off against one of the best shot-blockers in the country next season, as the SEC continues to get tougher and tougher.