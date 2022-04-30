Saturday Headlines: Draft Cats Edition

Happy Saturday everyone! It’s definitely a good morning for Wan’Dale Robinson, Josh Paschal and Luke Fortner were all three drafted to the NFL. Mark Stoops continues to build an NFL presence.

Luke Fortner was the 65th player selected and he is heading to Jacksonville. Wan’dale Robinson went in the second round to the Giants, while the surprise of the night was Josh Paschal going 46th to the Detroit Lions. He had been gaining significant buzz leading into the Draft.

Darian Kinnard is still waiting for his name to be called so he can join his teammates at the next level. It is a little surprising that three of his teammates have been selected over him. He was the highest thought of player on the team in terms of the NFL Draft but NFL teams don’t seem to know if they want him as a guard or a tackle.

Good luck to the rest of the Cats today!

Tweets of the Day

I’d say Mark Stoops had a good night.

Headlines

