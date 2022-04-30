Bleav in Kentucky talks Draft Cats, Jai Lucas and Keion Brooks

What a Friday it was for the Kentucky Wildcats.

It began with some gut-wrenching news when men’s basketball recruiting coordinator Jai Lucas left town to join the Duke Blue Devils staff. The bad news continued with Keion Brooks entering the transfer portal.

Thankfully, the day ended on a wonderful note, as former Kentucky football stars Wan’Dale Robinson (New York Giants and Josh Paschal (Detroit Lions) were both top-50 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, while Luke Fortner (65t to Jacksonville Jaguars) was also drafted.

After such an eventful day, Vinny Hardy hopped on the Bleav in Kentucky podcast to break it all down. Listen to this episode below, then subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

