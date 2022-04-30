Barion Brown expected to join Kentucky this summer

A weakness for the Kentucky Wildcats for several seasons has been the lack of depth at the wide receiver, however, the most recent recruiting class is looking to change that.

After losing their top three receiving options from last season, and the 3,000 yards of offensive production that they were responsible, the Wildcats will bring in seven total wide receivers (or athletes that have played WR) from a combination of the transfer portal and high school.

One of the most highly regarded players in that group is, Barion Brown, a top-100 receiver in the class of 2022, that chose the Cats over the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Alabama Crimson Tide. In fact, Brown is reported to be the highest-rated receiver to ever commit to Kentucky.

However, prior to Brown signing with UK, there was speculation if he would even be eligible, however, things look to be in good standing and Brown is expected to join the team in June, just in time for summer workouts, according to KSR’s Nick Roush.

Brown is an explosive and quick athlete that is always capable to make the ‘big play’, which should get fans excited. So while we await his arrival let’s take a look at some of his highlights broken down by UK assistant wide receivers coach, Scott Woodward.

