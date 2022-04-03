Oscar Tshiebwe wins Naismith Trophy

Kentucky Wildcats big man Oscar Tshiebwe has won the Naismith Trophy, it was announced Sunday. The award is presented annually to the nation’s best player by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Tshiebwe becomes the second winner of the award in program history, joining Anthony Davis (2012). Tshiebwe, Davis and Pete Maravich (LSU – 1970) are the recipients from member institutions of the SEC. Tshiebwe is also the third player coached by John Calipari to claim the award, joining Davis and former UMass center Marcus Camby (1996).

The Naismith Trophy has been presented to the best player in college basketball since Lew Alcindor, who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, received the first honor in 1969. Tshiebwe received the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for the nation’s best center on Saturday.

This marks the fifth NCAA-recognized NPOY honor that Tshiebwe has won. He was also picked as the nation’s top performer by The Sporting News, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the Associated Press and the United States Basketball Writers Association.

The final award, the Wooden Award, will be announced on Tuesday. Tshiebwe is looking to become the first player in program history to become a unanimous selection for National Player of the Year.

What an incredible season this has been for Tshiebwe.

