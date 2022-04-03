Sunday Headlines: DJ Wagner Edition

Now that the transfer portal gives a one time free pass to all college athletes, it is expected that Kentucky will have a volatile roster year-in and year-out. However, you can still expect to see John Calipari recruiting the top high school players that are available. In the 2023 class, the big fish is DJ Wagner.

Wagner is the son of former Memphis (under John Calipari) star DaJuan Wagner. And while it seems Coach Cal has maintained a strong relationship with his former player over the years, this recruitment is all but a done deal.

But in a recent interview with On3.com, Wagner said that he has not heard from Kenny Payne and the Louisville Cardinals. Especially when you consider the fact that Wagner’s grandfather played at Louisville with Payne, how can that be the case?

DJ Wagner Said Louisville hasn’t offered him yet or started recruiting him and he’s not focused on recruiting right now pic.twitter.com/Kv3xk8Eiym — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 2, 2022

