 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Wan'Dale to Giants

Filed under:

Colin Goodfellow entering transfer portal

Goodfellow is leaving town after a solid 2021 season.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Colin Goodfellow Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

After becoming the primary punter for the Kentucky Wildcats this past season, Colin Goodfellow has opted to finish his career elsewhere.

Matt Zenitz of On3 broke the news first that Goodfellow is entering the transfer portal.

A fifth-year senior out of Cleveland (OH), Goodfellow took over the punting job last season after Wilson Berry suffered an injury in fall camp. On 45 punts, Goodfellow averaged 46.3 yards with a 2.86 touch-back percentage and had one punt downed inside the 20-yard line.

For the Wildcats, they’ll now look to Wilson Berry to be the primary punter. If it wasn't for his preseason injury, Berry was shaping up to be the starter anyhow, so perhaps that was going to be the case next season even if Goodfellow had returned.

And with the addition of kicker/punter Jackson Smith in the 2022 recruiting class, Kentucky now has several options for both the punter and kicking positions.

Best of luck to Colin in his new ventures!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...