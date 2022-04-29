Colin Goodfellow entering transfer portal

After becoming the primary punter for the Kentucky Wildcats this past season, Colin Goodfellow has opted to finish his career elsewhere.

Matt Zenitz of On3 broke the news first that Goodfellow is entering the transfer portal.

Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned.



Averaged 45.9 yards per punt last season.https://t.co/xWsWSZF8sP — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 30, 2022

A fifth-year senior out of Cleveland (OH), Goodfellow took over the punting job last season after Wilson Berry suffered an injury in fall camp. On 45 punts, Goodfellow averaged 46.3 yards with a 2.86 touch-back percentage and had one punt downed inside the 20-yard line.

For the Wildcats, they’ll now look to Wilson Berry to be the primary punter. If it wasn't for his preseason injury, Berry was shaping up to be the starter anyhow, so perhaps that was going to be the case next season even if Goodfellow had returned.

And with the addition of kicker/punter Jackson Smith in the 2022 recruiting class, Kentucky now has several options for both the punter and kicking positions.

Best of luck to Colin in his new ventures!