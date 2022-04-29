John Calipari releases statement on Jai Lucas leaving for Duke

The Kentucky Wildcats are in the market for a new assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

Today, it was revealed that Jai Lucas accepted a position with the Duke Blue Devils coaching staff, ending his UK career after just two years.

It came as a major shock, especially after Duke had reportedly already attempted to hire Lucas before he said no.

Whatever changed, it was enough to get Lucas to Durham and leave John Calipari looking for a new assistant.

Now, Calipari has released a statement, saying he supports Lucas leaving, even if it was for one of UK’s bitter rivals.

I fully support @CoachJLuc doing what he thinks is best for his family. pic.twitter.com/KHzALZ4aDo — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 29, 2022

“Yesterday, Jai informed me he was taking a promotion at another school,” Cal said, adding “When he told me Duke, he expected me to be mad. I support what he thinks is best for his family. He’s been loyal, terrific on the road, and great for our players, so I’m good with it.”

Calipari and UK will now begin their search for Lucas’ replacement. Thus far, there has been no word on who some potential candidates could be, but you know Calipari will try to ace this hire and take away some of the sting of losing Lucas to the Blue Devils.