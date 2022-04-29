Cason Wallace still firm with UK commitment following Jai Lucas departure

The Kentucky Wildcats were hit with a shocking Friday news dump, as Jai Lucas is leaving town to become an assistant coach for the Duke Blue Devils.

Lucas, who just concluded his second year in Lexington, played a pivotal role in Kentucky landing 5-star recruits Daimion Collins and Cason Wallace, both Texas products, as Lucas has deep recruiting ties in the Longhorn State.

The 33-year-old Lucas, viewed as a rising star in the coaching ranks, also helped Kentucky land top recruit Shaedon Sharpe.

The immediate concern here is what the loss of Lucas means with Wallace, who has already signed with Kentucky but has not yet arrived on campus. So in theory, who could still back out and sign with another school, but it doesn’t sound like that’s happening.

Following the news of Lucas’ departure, KSR recruiting guru Jack Pilgrim spoke with Wallace’s father, who reassured fans that there’s nothing to worry about with his son. Fellow KSR recruiting expert Zack Geoghegan added he’d be shocked if Wallace or Collins went elsewhere.

Cason Wallace's father says Jai Lucas' departure has no impact on his son's commitment to Kentucky:



"We're good, he's straight," he tells KSR. "He's not going anywhere. We're locked in." — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) April 29, 2022

So for now, it doesn’t appear Lucas’ departure will affect Kentucky’s roster in terms of players already set to suit up this fall.