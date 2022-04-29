Jai Lucas joining Duke coaching staff, per report

Well, it would appear Jai Lucas will join the Duke Blue Devils after all.

According to 247 Sports reporter Travis Branham, Lucas will join Duke’s new staff under head coach Jon Scheyer.

This comes after last week’s report that Lucas turned down Duke’s offer, so one would think Scheyer must have upped the offer.

BREAKING: Duke head coach Jon Scheyer will hire Kentucky’s Jai Lucas as an assistant coach, a source tells @247Sports. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 29, 2022

Lucas just wrapped up his second season in Lexington after joining John Calipari’s staff prior to the 2020-21 season. He’s been instrumental in helping the Kentucky Wildcats land top recruits like Shaedon Sharpe, Cason Wallace and Daimion Collins.

There’s no question this is a big blow for Kentucky, who now will look to fill that third assistant coaching spot. Lucas leaving Calipari to go be an assistant for Scheyer, who has never coached before, is not great.

This is also another tough blow for Kentucky’s recruiting efforts against Duke, as the Blue Devils have dominated these battles recently. Losing Lucas to Duke will only help Duke stay ahead of Kentucky for top recruits.